2,000 Afghans stranded in India will return home

AT News

KABUL: Following the threat of pandemic coronavirus, India has allowed an Afghan Air Flight Company “Kam Air” to transfer the Afghan passengers from the country through five flights.

Head of the Civilian Air Traffic, Ghulam Massoum Massoumi said Friday that the flights would be containing around 2,000 passengers who have been stuck in India after Delhi has suspended flights to Kabul. The flights would be conducted to Malviya Nagar, Bhogal, Lajpat Nagar of Delhi, according to Kam Air. It said that the passengers, who have purchased the tickets, should be presented in the airports on March 28th and 30th and also on 1st 2nd 3rd and 5th of April. The flight company has announced the price of the tickets 380 dollar and asked the passengers to inform the company if the travel agencies sell it at high prices.

Massoumi said the Afghanistan Embassy in Delhi in coordination with the Indian police would carry the passengers to the airports.