2019 was deadly year for Afghans: Human rights

AT News

KABUL: Though the US administration has been seeking a peace deal with the Taliban group that could trail to an ending of longest violence and the Pentagon’s unwinnable war in Afghanistan, the numbers of civilian casualties is still in an unabated surface. The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission in its annual report on Tuesday said that around 11,000 civilians have suffered casualties in the ongoing conflicts during last year.

According to AIHRC, over 2,817 civilians have died, while 955 others received injuries in the war that has brought its violence to a verge.

Speaking to a News Conference, Deputy of AIHRC, Mohammad Naim Nazari said, “2,696 children, 974 women and 6,845 men are among casualties. The gender of about 257 casualties has not been registered in the commission.”

Based on the AIHRC’s statics, the casualties have been decreased about 7.28 percent, compare to 2018. About 11, 611 civilians suffered casualties, whose 3, 277 have been martyred and 8,334 others were wounded in 2018, according to the report.

Nazari termed the first nine month of 2019 deadlier for the civilians, but said the last three months we little safer.

According to report, Taliban responsible for 71 percent – the government for 14 percent- illegal armed groups for nine percent – and ISI-K or so called Daesh for five percent of civilians’ casualties.

But the Afghan government said preventing civilian casualties is its priority, adding that the Taliban have been inflicting massive casualties to innocent people.

Jawid Faisal, a spokesman for the National Security Council said, “The Taliban militants have been involved in a large number of civilian casualties.”

According to the report, the roadside mines had been the main reason behind civilian casualties.

A Taliban’ Spokesman, Zabiullah Mojahid has denied the AIHRC reports, calling the government and its western allies the main responsible for the the casualties.

Meanwhile, the NATO Mission in Afghanistan has put the number of civilians casualties around 5,436 between January-October 2019. The Mission has taken the responsibility for 54 civilian casualties whom 31 have been died and 25 others wounded.