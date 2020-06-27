21 civilians killed by Taliban in past week: NSC

AT News

KABUL: At least 21 civilians were killed and 30 others were wounded in the violence Taliban committed across 14 provinces in the past one week, said the National Security Council on Saturday.

Roadside mines and target killings had made the majority of the casualties.

The Taliban have continued to deliberately kill civilians across the country, with the highest number in Takhar province, according to the NSC statement.

“The majority of the civilian casualties inflicted in the northern Takhar province, with 12 dead and seven wounded,” the statement added.

The NSC said that the reduction of violence and halt in civilian casualties have been the key demands of the Afghan people, Afghan government and international community in the wake of the peace process.

The Taliban group has not commented on this.

Earlier, Javid Faisal, NSC spokesman had accused the Taliban of misusing the three days ceasefire during Eid-al Fitr and pushing with their violent attacks. He had also said the Afghan security forces upheld the ceasefire agreement and preserved their defense position. But the Taliban did not reduce violence and continued with their orgiastic killing of Afghan civilians, he said.

He said the upsurge in Taliban attacks demonstrated the unwillingness of the Taliban leadership in bringing peace and ending the war.