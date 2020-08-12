21 civilians killed in Kandahar blasts over past three weeks

AT News

KABUL: The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission says that at least 21 civilians had been killed in four explosions over the past three weeks in the southern province of Kandahar.

The deaths happened in the Arghestan district, according to the commission’s report that said two civilians were also wounded.

The report cited local residents that Taliban insurgents had laid the explosives in the district.

The commission expressed concerns over the civilian casualties, calling on Taliban to respect human rights principles and pay serious attention to civilian lives.

It asked the Taliban to avoid from targeting residential areas.

The insurgents have not yet commented.

Kandahar is the birthplace of Taliban and is considered one of unsafe areas because of sharing border with Pakistan where militants are alleged to have been trained and armed to carry out deadly attacks in Afghan soil.