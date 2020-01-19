21 insurgents killed in military ops

AT News

KABUL: At least 21 Taliban militants have been killed and 17 others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Sunday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Jawzjan, Helmand, Urzgan, Kapisa and Balkh provinces, in which 21 militants were killed and 17 others wounded.

Afghan security forces arrested three rebels and handed them over to the judicial organs for further inquiry.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During these operations, 11 Taliban fighters were killed, four wounded, one vehicle and three motorbikes were seized in Khogyani and Shirzad districts of Nangarhar, five insurgents were killed and nine wounded in Faizabad district of Jawzjan, three rebels were killed in Nahar Saraj district of Helmand and one insurgent was killed and four others were wounded in Khas-Uruzgan district of Uruzgan province.

Similarly, one insurgent was killed in Tagab district of Kapisa and three rebels were arrested in Shortepa district of Balkh province.

In past 24 hours, 15 planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army, including 13 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.