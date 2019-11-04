21 militants killed in military ops

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 21 militants were killed and 20 others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said on Monday.

Ministry of Defensein a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Faryab, Zabul, Helmand, Farah, Logar and Urozgan provinces, in which 21 militants were killed and 20 others wounded.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During operations in the past 24 hours, nine insurgents were killed and nine others wounded in Pashtun Kut district of Faryab – four militants killed in Shah Joy district of Zabul – two Taliban fighters killed, onevehicle packed with explosive, one motorbike, one depot of weapons and munitions and one hideout were destroyed in Nad Ali, NaharSaraj and Marja districts of Helmand province.

Similarly, two rebels were killed and another wounded in capital city of Farah – two insurgents killed in Baraki Barak district of Logarand and two militants were killed in capital city of Uruzgan province.

In past 24 hours, 21 planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army including 17 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.