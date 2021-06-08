21 people sentenced to prison for drug trafficking

AT News

KABUL: At least 21 drug runners were sentenced to several years behind bars in the past one week after they were found guilty of drug trafficking.

In a statement, the Courts of Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF) has said that seven drug traffickers were sentenced to three-16 years’ incarceration after examining their dossiers by the CJTF primary court of CJTF.

Another 14 were also sentenced to several years in prison by the appeal court of CJTF.

The Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) has seized 41.5kg heroin, 12kg morphine, 65kg opium, 4.66kg crystal and 1234 liters of alcoholic beverages from the aforementioned convicted drug runners, according to the statement.

At the same time, the CNP and other intelligence forces have arrested 23 suspected drug traffickers during operations in different provinces. Dossiers of the detained drug runners have been sent to a related organ for further inquiry.

These culprits were detained with drugs in Kabul, Herat, Kandahar, Panjshir, Farah, Badakhshan, Faryab and Nangahrar provinces.

After examining the evidence and arguments from both sides, the CJTF court has convicted the accused traffickers.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and will be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics law of Afghanistan.