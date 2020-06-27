21 Taliban fighters killed in Kandahar

AT News

KABUL: At least 21 Taliban militants were killed and six others wounded in separate operations by the foreign and Afghan forces in southern Kandahar province, officials said on Saturday.

The Taliban fighters had a plan to attack a security outpost in Sia Sang area of Arghandab district, which came under international forces airstrike that killed 15 rebels and wounded six others, said Kandahar Police Press Disk.

In a separate incident, the Afghan security forces killed six Taliban insurgents after they attacked a checkpoint in Naderkhan area in Maroof district.

Moreover, weapons and ammunition belonging to the Taliban rebels were seized.

The Taliban group has yet to comment.