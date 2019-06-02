21 Taliban rebels killed in Ghazni

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 21 Taliban insurgents have been killed in an airstrike conducted by Afghan security forces in southeastern Ghazni province.

A military source said that the airstrike was carried out in the province’s densely-populated Qarabagh district.

However, so far the Taliban did not provide information regarding casualties the extremist group received in the airstrike.

The news comes just a day after the militants attacked a convoy of vehicles belonging to the US-led coalition in Kabul, killing at least four civilians and wounding several others.

The Afghan forces carried out the strike amid new armed clashes between the government and the Taliban group.