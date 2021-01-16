21 Taliban Rebels Killed in Latest Military Stings

AT News

KABUL: At least 21 Taliban insurgents have been killed and seven others were wounded during latest crackdowns conducted by the Afghan security forces in different provinces in the last 24 hours, defense ministry said on Saturday.

Taliban planned to attack over Afghan security checkpoints in Zherai district of Kandahar, which were targeted through preemptive operation, the Ministry said in a statement. 18 insurgents were killed and seven others wounded during the attack.

Some weapons, ammunition and a vehicle of the enemy were also destroyed, added statement.

Separately, three Taliban rebels were killed in the Afghan Air Forces strike in Baraki Barak district of Logar province on Friday night.

The Afghan security force also cleared six villages from Taliban in Gizab district of Uruzgan province. Taliban used to harm and extort the civilians in these areas, which were targeted by the Afghan security forces.