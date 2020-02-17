22 militants killed in fresh Ops

AT News

KABUL: At least 22 Taliban militants have been killed and 14 others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Monday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said that the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Zabul, Uruzgan, Helmand, Kandahar, Paktika, Nangarhar, Khost and Logar provinces, in which 22 militants were killed and 14 others wounded.

The Afghan security forces succeeded to arrest three militants and handed them over to the judicial organs for further inquiry.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During these operations, seven militants were killed and three others wounded in Zabul, seven insurgents were killed and two others wounded in capital related area of Uruzgan, three rebels were killed and four others injured in Nahr-e-Saraj and Nawa districts of Helmand, two militants were killed and four others wounded in Kahrez district of Kandahar, one militants was killed and another wounded in Barmal district of Paktika province.

Similarly, one insurgent was killed and another wounded in Pachiragam district of Nangarhar, one militant was arrested, and a huge amount of weapons and ammunition seized in Sabri district of Khost, one rebel was detained in Baraki Barak district of Logar province.

In past 24 hours, 20 planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army including 10 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.