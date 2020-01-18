22 militants killed in ops

AT News

KABUL: At least 22 Taliban militants have been killed and three others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Saturday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nimroz, Farah, Urzgan, Helmand, Khost, Logar and Nagarhar provinces, in which 22 militants were killed and three others wounded.

Afghan security forces arrested three rebels and handed them over to the judicial organs for further inquiry.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During these operations, six Taliban insurgents were killed, one vehicle, two motorbike and amount of weapons and ammunition were destroyed in Khashrod and Delaram district of Nimroz, four militants were killed and another wounded in Karez area, capital city of Farah, four insurgents killed, 100 kg explosives and two rounds of IEDs were discovered and defused in vicinity of the capital of Urzgan, three rebels were killed, two vehicles and amount of weapons and ammunition destroyed in Garmsir and Nawa districts of Helmand province.

Similarly, three militants were killed in Kar-Ghada village of the province capital of Khost, two insurgents were killed, two others wounded, amount of weapons and munitions, one radio IKM seized and one round of IED was discovered and defused in clearing operation in Charkh district of Logar, three rebels were detained in Khogyani and Shirzad districts of Nangarhar province.

In past 24 hours, 13 planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army including eight strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.