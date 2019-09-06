22 Taliban rebels killed in Maidan Wardak

AT News Report

KABUL: Key Taliban member among 22 other rebels have been killed in an ongoing military operation of the Afghan security forces in Narkh District of Maidan Wardak province, official said

Taliban’s Red Unit commander for central Maidan Wardak was among 22 militants killed ,the Ministry of Interior said.

In a statement, the ministry said the Taliban’s Red Unit commander, Asim, son of Maulvi Mohibullah, was killed by security forces this afternoon. It said Asim was a resident of Omarkhel village in Narkh district.

Over the past few days, clearing operations have been ongoing in the Narkh district and so far 22 rebels have been killed and nearly a dozen more injured, Pajhwak Afghan News reported.

The dead included Taliban’s shadow district chief for Narkh Mullah Qayum aka Obaid and several other key members.

The Taliban have so far said nothing in this regard.