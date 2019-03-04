23 militants killed in latest raids

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 23 militants have been killed and 13 others received injures in multiple extensive military crackdowns conducted by the Afghan security forces in different parts of the country in past 24 hours, security officials said Monday.

In a press release, the Ministry of Defense said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) operatives conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Laghman, Kandahar, Baghlan, Faryab and Helmand provinces, in which 23 militants were killed and 13 others wounded.

Also the Afghan forces arrested two militant during operation and handed them over judicial organs for further inquiry

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

13 militants have been killed and five others wounded in Dawlat Abad and Qaisar district of Faryab, while others killed, two vehicles and three motorbike destroyed in Maroof district of Kandahar province, the statement added.

Similarly, three rebels killed, six others wounded and an ammunition cache destroyed in Nadali, Grishk and Marja and Sangeen districts of Helmand, one militant killed and two others wounded in Alishing district of Laghman province.

In past 24 hours, three planed clearing operations, and 64 Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted 96 aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army including five strikes on the enemy’s sanctuaries.

The ANA also discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition.