23 Taliban fighters killed in Farah
November 18, 2018
KABUL: At least 23 Taliban fighters were killed and 20 others wounded in recent offensives against the militants in western Farah province, authorities said Saturday.
Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) have conducted anti-Taliban clampdown supported by Resolute Support Mission air forces in Dewar Sorkh village of Khak-e-Safid district in Farah province last night, which resulted at killing of 23 Taliban fighters and wounded of 20 others, said Farah Police Spokesman Mohibullah Muhib.
He said that Afghan forces also arrested 25 Taliban fighters during crackdown in the district.
The captured insurgents were belonged to the fighter group of Taliban’s Shadow governor Mawlawi Abdul Aziz Ansari, he added.
He stated that currently clearance operation is going on in Khak-e-Safid district.
Four vehicles of the enemy destroyed during airstrike in the district as well, he noted.
