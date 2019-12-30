Home / Nation / 23 Taliban fighters killed in Kandahar

23 Taliban fighters killed in Kandahar

AT News

KABUL: At least 23 Taliban militants were killed and 27 others injured, after Afghan security forces conducted operation in southern Kandahar province.

Ministry of Interior on Monday in a statement said that 23 Taliban militants were killed and 27 others wounded during a clearance operation carried out by Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in Khakrez district of Kandahar.

According to the statement, the ANDSF discovered and defused 237 various types of roadside bombs as well.

The ANDSF have stepped up Counter-Terrorism operations to suppress the insurgency activities of the terror groups.

