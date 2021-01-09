23 Taliban militants killed in fresh raids

AT News

KABUL: At least 23 Taliban rebels have been killed and 12 others were wounded during latest crackdowns conducted by the Afghan security forces in different provinces in the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The Taliban attack pushed back in Charkhab and Shinwar of northern Kunduz-Takhar highway and Imam District, the ministry said in a statement.

13 Taliban insurgents were killed and eight others were wounded in the raid, the statement added.

Some ammunition and weapons of the enemy were also destroyed, according to the statement.

Separately, 10 Taliban rebels were killed and four others wounded through active defense posture by Afghan security forces, after they attacked security forces check posts in Panjwaee district of southern Kandahar. Six Taliban were also killed and four others wounded by security forces in Khas Uruzgan district of Uruzgan province. They were planning to attack Afghan security forces positions, when they were targeted by Afghan forces, the statement concluded.