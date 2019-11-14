24 Afghans killed in Iran traffic accident

AT News Report

KABUL: Afghanistan Embassy in Tehran said at least 24 Afghan migrants have lost their lives in traffic accident took place in Sistan, the southeastern state of the Iran.

The accident occurred around 2pm on Thursday in Khash Zahidan area of the state, where according officials over 28 other people received injuries.

Afghanistan ambassador to Tehran, Abdul Ghafoor Liwal said the event would be seriously investigated by Kabul’s consular in Zahidan.

“The embassy has ordered its staff in Zahidan consular to investigate the accident and be aware of the wounded and facilitate efforts to transfer the martyrs,” he added.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the ministry of refugees and repatriation said the victims were trying to illegally travel to Iran.

“They didn’t have legitimated documents,” he said, adding, “two vehicles that were carrying them have collided, and as a result 24 Afghan Nationals were martyred.”

According to him, four Iranian nationals, including two drivers have been killed in the accident as well.

Because of poverty and joblessness, every year, a huge number of Afghan youth illegally migrate to Iran to make the end meets for living.