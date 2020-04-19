24 civilians killed in Afghanistan’s unabated violence

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan’s security situation seems to be in retrograde spin after a hiatus in violence back in February.

National Security Council has reported widespread scourge of Taliban violence. Taliban terrorists have killed 24 civilians over the past week, said NSC spokesman Javid Faisal.

In Taliban’s unceasing violence countrywide, twenty four civilians have been martyred and thirteen – including women and children – wounded, he said in a tweet on Sunday.

An aggravated war coalesces with a marathon peace process and the excruciating task of getting the militant Taliban in the negotiating table. Fears rise of an unabated spate of Taliban hostility and terrorist attack amid an exchange of prisoners between the government and the Taliban.

“Peace requires a commitment to end violence and protect civilians,” he said, which is an affirmation of his earlier remarks that the government has released 361 Taliban prisoners and will continue to release up to 1,500 of them.

He said that following release of prisoners by the government of Afghanistan, Taliban also release 20 prisoners in Kandahar and 40 in Laghman province. He said that 20 prisoners, who released by Taliban in Kandahar 10 of them are civilians including four minor (under age). He said that also those 40 prisoners who released by Taliban in Laghman only nine of them were Afghan security forces. He claimed that after signing peace deal with USA in Doha, Taliban took hostage civilians in different areas of Afghanistan to complete the number of prisoners to be released (1000 prisoners the group promised to release as per the signed agreement). He stated that the government is committed to follow peace process and similar expect from Taliban to take action in the aspect related to them and instead of pretext try for solution way in order to bring a durable and nationwide peace in Afghanistan.