24 drug traffickers sent behind bars

KABUL: At least 24 drug runners pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and were sentenced to years behind bars in the past one week.

A statement issued by the courts of Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF) said that five drug traffickers sentenced to 4-20 years’ incarceration after examining their dossiers by primary and the remained 19 drug dealers were sentenced to different period of prison by appeal court of CJTF.

Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) has seized 31kg heroin, 18kg morphine, 60kg opium, over 1113kg hashish and over 10kg crystal from the aforementioned convicted drug runners, the statement mentioned.

At the same period, CNP has arrested 28 suspected drug traffickers during operation in different provinces.

According to the statement after examining the evidences and arguments from both sides, the CJTF court has convicted the accused traffickers.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and will be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics law of Afghanistan.