24 people captured by local commander freed in Takhar

AT News

KABUL: A local commander freed 24 people whom he has taken hostage in Fatehbangali district of the northern province of Takhar.

Provincial Governor, Abdullah Qarloq said that the commander captured the residents – who were mostly farmers- on charge of helping the Taliban after 20 of his fighters were killed by the insurgents.

The hostages were in custody for two days. The residents claimed that the commander shot at nine hostages.

The residents who staged demonstration carried the corps in front of the provincial governor’s office.

They warned to continue their protests if the government did not take serious action against the illegal armed commander.

Provincial governor denied the allegations and said that he did not have any relations with the commander.

The governor said disarming the commander is beyond his authority and called on the protestors to share the issue with the national Security Council.

Earlier, commander Fateh was jailed on robbery and murder charges but managed to escape following Taliban attack on Kunduz prison.