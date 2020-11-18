243 coronavirus cases recorded in round-clock

Wedding halls, public places to shut as second wave of virus hits Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan health officials have warned of a second wave of the pandemic covid-19 and said that new effective plans would become practical to prevent the further spread of the virus in the society.

Talking to a news conference, acting minister of public health, Dr. Ahmad Osman said Wednesday that the government cabinet decided to shut down the wedding halls for one month. He called on the citizens to maintain social distance and behold all types of medical recommendation. Osmani expressed concerns about a surge in the number of virus cases in neighboring countries and asked the people to try to cut down traveling out of Afghanistan.

Afghanistan recorded 243 new cases of coronavirus during the past 24 hours, health officials said.

These cases were tested positive out of 1,201 suspicious samples in Kabul, Kandahar, Balkh, Nangarhar, Baghlan, Parwan, Nimruz, Logar, Helmand and Jawzjan provinces. During this period of time, 135 patients were recovered and seven others died.

The total number of cases is peaking to nearly 44,000. 35,295 patients were recovered and 1,645 others died.