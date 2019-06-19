25 insurgents killed in crackdowns

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 25 militants were killed and seven others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns within past 24 hours, security officials said.

In a statement issued Wednesday here in Kabul, Ministry of Defense (MoD) said that Afghan National Army (ANA) with the cooperation of the Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS), conducted operations against insurgents in different areas of Faryab, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Zabul, Maidan Wardak, Kunar, Kunduz, Takhar, Badakhshan, Balkh, Sar-e-Pul, Ghor, Ghazni and Paktika provinces.

The statement said that in these operations 25 militants were killed and seven others wounded.

Afghan security forces arrested two militants and handed over them to judicial organs for further inquiry.

Afghan National and Defense Security forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, six Taliban fighters were killed and five others wounded in Kohistan district of Faryab, five Daesh affiliates were killed in Khogianai and Pacheragam districts of Nangarhar, four militants were killed in Khakrizwal district of Kandahar and three insurgents were killed and two others wounded in Mizan district of Zabul province.

Similar, two rebels were killed, one AK-47, one PK machine gun with two enemy strongholds terminated in Ghazni Abad district of Kunar, three militants were killed in Sayed Abad district of Maidan Wardak, two militants were killed and two strongholds of the enemy distryed in Kotwal area of Uruzgan and two insurgents were arrested in Qala-e-Zal district of Kunduz province.

In the past 24 hours, 11 clearing operations and 74 Special Forces operations were conducted in different provinces; also, Air forces conducted 129 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including 10 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.

ANA as the nation’s defense forces are ready to give sacrifice to bring lasting peace and security to the people and are determined to eradicate terror groups in Afghanistan.