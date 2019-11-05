25 militants killed in raids

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 25 militants were killed and six others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Tuesday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Baghlan, Ghazni, Faryab, Nangarhar, Zabul, Kabul, Paktia and Uruzgan provinces, in which 25 militants were killed and six others wounded.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and Air raids.

During operations in the past 24 hours, nine Taliban fighters were killed in Dand-e-Shahbudin district of Baghlan – seven rebels killed and a vehicle and motorbike of the enemy destroyed in Aab Band and Muqur district of Ghazni – three terrorists killed and four others wounded in Grezwan district of Faryab – three Daesh fighters killed in Deh Bala district of Nangarhar and two militants were killed in Paghman district of Kabul province.

Similarly, one insurgent was killed and two others wounded in Shenkai district of Zabul – two suspects arrested with some explosives in Laja Ahamad Khil district of Paktia and 100kg explosives and three tunnel of the enemy destroyed in central part of Uruzgan province.

In past 24 hours, 22planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army including 11 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.