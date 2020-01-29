25 security personnel killed in Kunduz, Uruzgan ambushes

AT News

KABUL: Some 25 Afghan forces have been killed in Taliban ambushes on security outposts in tumultuous Kunduz and Uruzgan provinces, according to provincial councilmembers. The Taliban have taken responsibilities for the attacks.

Deputy Chairman of Kunduz provincial council, Safiullah Amiri, said that Taliban staged a pre-dawn group ambush Wednesday on several security forces outposts in Dasht-e-Archi district, killing 12 soldiers, leaving 7 wounded and 3 missing.

Pleading anonymity, security authorities in Kunduz said the death toll may rise and that the dead bodies have not been extracted from the outposts so far.

In separate attacks in Uruzgan province, the Taliban killed 12 policemen. A security source in condition of anonymity said that the Taliban militants on Tuesday ambushed two police checkpoints in Trinkot city, killing 12 policemen and wounding 8 others. Witnesses said that insurgents took away ammunition and arms from the checkpoints.