26 drug traffickers in major bust sentenced to prison

KABUL: A major anti-drug operation has sent dozens of convicted drug dealers to prison for conspiracy to traffic narcotics, said the court of Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF) on Tuesday.

The primary and appellate courts have sentenced 26 drug smugglers to 3 to 17 years in prison. Counter Narcotics Police has seized over 806kg heroin, 1200kg morphine, over143kg opium, 784kg hashish, 153g crystal, 122 liters chemical and 333 liters of alcoholic beverages from the aforementioned convicted drug runners, added statement.

On the other hand, 21 drug runners were apprehended by CNP at the same period through different crackdown in various provinces and were handed over to CJTF for criminal proceedings.

Out of 21 arrested drug dealer, six of them were those smugglers, who struggled to smuggle narcotics through Hamid Karzai airport to India.

The 14 drug traffickers were arrested from Kabul, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Nimroz, Paktia, Herat, Faryab, Balkh and Ghor provinces.

Over 127kg heroin, 65kgopium, 1469kg hashish, over 12 kg crystal, 1985 tablets of K and 205 liters of chemicals discovered and seized from the arrested smugglers.

The investigation is going on over the dossier of the all indicts by the CJTF, which after examining the evidences and arguments from both sides the CJTF will convict the accused traffickers, added statement.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and will be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics law of Afghanistan.