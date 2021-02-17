26 Taliban Fighters Killed in Fresh Ops

AT News

KABUL: At least 26 Taliban militants have been killed and 11 others were wounded during latest crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces in different provinces in the past 24 hours, defense officials said on Wednesday.

The Afghan security forces supported by the Afghan Air Forces targeted Taliban rebels in Arghandab district of southern Kandahar province, in which 11 militants were killed and four others were wounded in the district, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Five insurgents, including a commander named Mullah Attaullah were killed during the airstrike in Mizan district of southern Zabul province, the statement added.

Some weapons and ammunition of the enemy were also destroyed.

Furthermore, the Afghan Air Forces targeted Taliban’s extortion checkpoint in Pul-e-Khumri Samangan highway that killed 10 militants and seven others received injuries.

“Ten rifles of weapons of the enemy with some ammunition destroyed.”

Similarly, two Daesh terrorists were arrested in Kunar and one Taliban rebel in Paktia province, the statement added.