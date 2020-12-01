Home / Latest Updates / 26 Taliban insurgents killed in fresh ops

26 Taliban insurgents killed in fresh ops

admin December 1, 2020 Latest Updates Leave a comment 52 Views

AT News

KABUL: At least 26 Taliban rebels were killed and 11 others were wounded during latest crackdowns conducted in southern Uruzgan and northern Samangan provinces, defense ministry said on Tuesday.

19 Taliban insurgents were killed during preemptive operations carried out by Afghan National Army (ANA) in Dehrawood district of Uruzgan province, according to the ministry’s statement.

They had gathered and prepared to attack ANDSF positions when they were targeted by ANA and Afghan Air Forces (AAF), the statement added.

Additionally, 11 Taliban insurgents were wounded and three of their strongholds and a large amount of their weapons were destroyed.

Separately, the ANDSF has repelled Taliban attacks across the Polkhumri – Samanghan highway. Seven Taliban were killed as a result of the counterattacks as well and the highway has been cleared from Taliban, the statement added.

About admin

Check Also

Afghanistan records 219 new infections, 21 deaths in a single day

AT News KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 219 new positive cases of coronavirus in the past …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved