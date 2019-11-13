26,000 Afghans died in 2017 air pollution

AT News Report

KABUL: Researchers in the Global Air, an international body working on air condition, call air pollution as the second killer after the long time war in Afghanistan.

Some 26,000 people lost their lives due to air pollution diseases in 2017, according to the organization.

Around six million people live in Kabul, a city facing air pollution problems like some other capital cities such as Beijing and New Delhi.

The Global Air says that use of diesel generators, coal and other fuels with bad quality for heating in the winter pollute air and cause diseases including lung-related illnesses.

Kabul once a favorite place for living because of its nice weather, is now almost impossible for the residents as its air is being polluted day by day particularly in the winter.