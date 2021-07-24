262 Taliban killed in fresh raids

AT News

KABUL: At least 262 Taliban militants were killed and 176 others wounded during crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces in different provinces in the past 24 hours.

Afghan security forces succeeded to kill 262 Taliban militants during clashes and counters attacks in Laghman, Nangarhar, Nuristan, Kunar, Ghazni, Paktia, Kandahar, Herat, Balkh, Jawzjan, Helmand, Kunduz and Kapisa provinces, said a statement issued by Ministry of Defense.

Statement said that 176 other rebels were wounded during raids.

Some amount of weapons and ammunition of the enemy destroyed during crackdown by Afghan forces, added statement.

Also 21 rounds of mines planted by Taliban to target civilians and security forces in different provinces were discovered and defused by Afghan security forces, noted statement.