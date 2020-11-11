27 civilians killed in 3 days of violence

AT News

KABUL: More than 27 civilians have been killed and 60 others injured in Afghanistan in the past three days of violence, a watchdog said Wednesday.

Afghanistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission reported 27 civilian casualties in 11 security incidents in Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia, Kunduz, Badghis, Zabul, Herat and Maidan Wardak provinces.

The watchdog said 15 men, six women and six children have been killed and 34 men, 10 women and 16 children were injured in the violence across the country.

The AIHRC blamed the Taliban for 54.5 percent of civilian casualties, Afghan security forces for 9.1 percent and unknown armed groups for 36.4 percent of casualties. The Taliban had also used roadside landmines this week to carry out heavy car bomb attacks on military bases which killed civilians.

The watchdog said that the Taliban did not observe the basic principles of international humanitarian law. Moreover, Afghan forces’ airstrikes have resulted in civilian casualties in some cases due to inaccuracies, incorrect information and disregard for the precautionary principles.

It called the repeated use of methods and tools of warfare harmful to civilians and the inability to distinguish between military and civilian targets deliberate killings, adding that the perpetrators must be held accountable.