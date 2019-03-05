27 drug traffickers sentenced to prison

AT News Report

KABUL: The court of Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF) on Tuesday said that 27 drug traffickers were sentenced to short and long incarceration in the past one week.

CJTF in a press statement said the primary and appeal court of CJTF convicted 27 smugglers to one and half- 20 years prison.

Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) has seized 70 kg heroin, 1,527 kg opium, over 2,438 kg hashish, 3 kg crystal and 10 g tablets of K from the aforementioned convicted drug runners, mentioned statement.

Statement said that after examining the evidences and arguments from both sides the CJTF courts has convicted the accused traffickers, mentioned statement.

Statement said that at the same period CNP succeeded to apprehend seven drug runners during different operation and handed over them for further inquiry.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and will be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics law of Afghanistan.