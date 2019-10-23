27 school students among 69 dead in Nangarhar mosque attack

AT News Report

KABUL: 27 school students were killed in a bombing that targeted a mosque on Friday in the Haska Mina district of Nangarhar province, provincial department of education announced on Wednesday.

More than 68 people were killed in the attack that took place during a Friday prayers.

The department said that 16 of more than 30 people wounded in the bombing were also students.

Hasibollah Shinwari, head of the provincial department of education said: “Unfortunately, 27 school students and two teachers were martyred in the bloody attack in the Haska Mina district. 16 other students were injured. All of the martyred and injured were students of primary grades.”

Sabawoon, one of the students who was wounded, said that he was trapped under the debris as the ceiling of the mosque collapsed in the attack. “We were inside the mosque. When the bombing happened, we were trapped under the rubble. Then we called for help and people came and saved us.”

“We want neither hajj pilgrimage nor any other things. We just want peace,” said Taher, another injured student.

Tribal elders in the district call for government’s investigation of the attack.

“Yes, we want investigation. This should be investigated to find the criminal and the criminal should be handed to the locals. We joined the government and gave sacrifices in this way,” Sayed Wali, a tribal elder said.