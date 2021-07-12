271 Taliban fighters killed in latest military stings

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan defense authorities said that at least 271 Taliban militants have been killed and 162 others received injuries in a series of military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces in different provinces across the country in the past 24 hours.

Backed by the Afghan Air Forces, the Afghan security forces killed 271 Taliban militants during clashes and counters attacks in Nangarhar, Maidan Wardak, Khost, Kandahar, Farah, Herat, Badghis, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan, Nimroz, Helmand, Badakhshan, Kunduz, Takhar and Kapisa provinces, the Ministry of Defense said Monday.

According to the statement, some amount of weapons and ammunition were also destroyed during the raids.

Also 18 rounds of mines planted by Taliban insurgents to target civilians and security forces in different provinces were also discovered and defused, the statement added.