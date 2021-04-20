28 civilians freed from a Taliban prison in Helmand

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan National Army commando forces have raided a Taliban jail and rescued 28 civilians in southern Helmand province, ministry of defense said Tuesday.

The rescue operation was carried out on Monday night in a Taliban prison in Musa Qala district of the province, in which 28 civilians were taken hostage by the Taliban and were set free.

Six Taliban insurgents were killed and some weapons of the enemy were also seized during the rescue operation, the ministry added in a statement.