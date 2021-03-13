28 Taliban Rebels Killed in Kandahar operations

AT News

KABUL: At least 28 Taliban rebels have been killed and seven others were wounded during latest raids conducted by the Afghan security forces in southern Kandahar province in the past 24 hours, defense officials said on Saturday.

The Afghan Security Forces supported by the Afghan Air Forces carried out operations against Taliban militants in Arghandab and Zherai districts of the province, in which 28 Taliban rebels were killed and seven others wounded.

Another 13 sacks of explosives, three motorbikes, one vehicle and 50 strongholds of the enemy with weapons and ammunition were also destroyed, the statement added.

Also 11 rounds of mines planted by Taliban on public roads to target civilians and security forces members in Arghandab district were discovered and defused them, the statement added.