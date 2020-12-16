Home / Latest Updates / 28 Taliban rebels killed in latest crackdowns

28 Taliban rebels killed in latest crackdowns

admin December 16, 2020

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have killed at least 28 Taliban insurgents in latest military stings in southern Kandahar and Maidan Wardak provinces, the ministry of defense said on Wednesday.

17 Taliban rebels were killed in a counterattack by the Afghan security forces after they attacked their check post in Pajwaee district of Kandahar proivnce.

A large amount of their weapons were also destroyed in the attack.

Also 14 IEDs which were placed by Taliban on public roads in Arghandab and Maiwand districts, were discovered and defused by the ANA.

The lives of tens of civilians have been saved by defusing these IEDs.

On the other hand, the Afghan commando forces repelled a Taliban attack in Jalriz district of Maidan Warda province and cleared off the vast areas of the district from their presence.

According to the statement, 11 Taliban rebels were killed in the attack.

