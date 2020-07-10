286 patients test positive for Covid-19 within 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: The ministry of public health said that of 742 samples 286 patients were tested positive for the Covid-19 in a past round clock across Afghanistan. The total tally surpasses 34,194 cases as of July 10th, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, at least 41 patients recovered and 14 others died during this period. The general number of recoveries reached to over 20,800 and the dead are around 917, according to statement.

The health ministry announces the results, while the majority of Afghans have been still violating the lockdowns and medical recommendations as a precaution to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.