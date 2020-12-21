29 Taliban rebels killed in fresh ops

AT News

KABUL: At least 29 Taliban militants, including two Chechnya terrorists, were killed and ten others were wounded during latest military operations conducted by the Afghan security forces in southern Kandahar, Helmand and Logar provinces.

The operations conducted in the last 24 hours, the defense ministry said on Monday in a statement.

At least 15 Taliban insurgents were killed and four others wounded in counterattack carried out by Afghan security forces in Nawa, Grishk and Nad Ali districts of Helmand province, the statement added.

Additionally, a large amount of their weapons and ammunition were destroyed as a result of reciprocal attacks of ANA.

Similarly, 12 Taliban rebels were killed in Zherai and Dand districts of Kandahar province. They were planning to attack ANDSF positions when they were targeted by ANA, the statement added.

“Nine IEDs which were placed by the Taliban on public roads in Maiwand district of Kandahar province to kill innocent people were discovered and defused by the ANA forces,” the statement added.

“By discovering and defusing the mentioned IEDS lives of tens of civilians were saved.”

Also, a road in Maiwand district of Kandahar province which had been destroyed by the Taliban and created transportation problems for the residents of the district was reconstructed, according to the statement.

On the other hand, two Chechnya terrorist were killed and six Taliban insurgents wounded in a counterattack by ANA forces Charkh district of Logar on Sunday night, the statement underlined.

Some ammunition of the enemy was also destroyed in the area, the statement added.