3, 000 HIV cases recorded: MoPH

AT News

KABUL: The Ministry of Public Health in a ceremony on Sunday to celebrate the international day of countering the Human Immunodeficiency Viruses HIV, has said that nearly 3, 000 HIV cases have so far been recorded in Afghanistan.

The gathering was held to improve public awareness about the symptoms and affect of HIV.

Deputy Health Minister, Musa Ziwari has said that over 1, 057 HIV patients were drug addicted people.

According to (UNAIDS), more than 7, 200 people are suffering from HIV in Afghanistan.

But the health ministry says that the HIV cases have been significantly decreased in the ongoing year.

The ministry has announced that precaution and curative process have been launched in 14 provinces of 34 provinces.