3 dead in army helicopter crash in Wardak

KABUL: An army helicopter went down on Tuesday night in central Maidan Wardak province, at least three on board died. Defense authorities on Wednesday termed the incident due to technical issues while the Taliban group claimed they have shot down the chopper.

The Ministry of Defense in a statement said that an A MI-17 helicopter of Afghan Air Forces crashed due to technical problems in Jaghato district of the province.

According to the statement, the three crew of the chopper lost their lives and another one received injuries in the crash.

The wounded personnel has immediately shifted to the center for medical treatment, the statement added.

Taliban have intensified attacks on the Afghan security forces across the country and only in northern Faryab province nearly 100 security forces have been captured by the Taliban.

After the militants staged attacks on Qaisar district compound from various directions, the security forces retreated to Kohi village of the district, provincial officials said, adding that the village also fell to the Taliban.

Faryab Provincial Council Member, Abdul Manan Qati said that he received reports that 20 of the security forces were killed and 80 others surrendered to the Taliban. According to him, the Taliban seized seven Humvee and some weapons and ammunition of the security forces.