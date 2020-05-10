Home / Latest Updates / 3 dead in shooting rampage in Paktia

3 dead in shooting rampage in Paktia

admin May 10, 2020 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 87 Views

AT News

KABUL: At least three people all civilians were killed when unknown armed men opened fire at them in Paktia province, local officials said.

The incident took place late Saturday in the Dand-e-Pathan district.

“Saturday night in the Siri Kas neighborhood of Dand-e-Pathan, three civilians were going home after night prayers in a mosque that unknown gunmen fired at them and they were killed. The reason of the attack is not yet clear and we are investigating,” said a provincial official.

Nobody has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Local residents believe that personal enmities between the Mangal and Kharoti tribes could be behind the attack.

About admin

Check Also

Taliban eyes close ties with India

AT Monitoring Desk KABUL: The Taliban group has said that they would like to have …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved