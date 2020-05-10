3 dead in shooting rampage in Paktia

AT News

KABUL: At least three people all civilians were killed when unknown armed men opened fire at them in Paktia province, local officials said.

The incident took place late Saturday in the Dand-e-Pathan district.

“Saturday night in the Siri Kas neighborhood of Dand-e-Pathan, three civilians were going home after night prayers in a mosque that unknown gunmen fired at them and they were killed. The reason of the attack is not yet clear and we are investigating,” said a provincial official.

Nobody has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Local residents believe that personal enmities between the Mangal and Kharoti tribes could be behind the attack.