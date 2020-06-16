3 leopard cubs found in Kunar, handed over to officials

AT News

KABUL: People in the mountainous province of Kunar saved three baby leopards in the mountain forests and handed them over to the local government, provincial officials said Tuesday.

The provincial governor’s office said that the baby leopards were saved in the forests of Dara-e-Pech district.

It said that the baby leopards would be either sent to Kabul to keep in the National Zoo or be released in the heart of the province’s forests.

Kunar lies among the high and impassable mountains in the east and borders with Pakistan’s tribal regions.

The government claims that Pakistani artillery fire rockets and shells different parts of Kunar from time to time, an allegation rejected by Islamabad that accuses Kabul of hosting Pakistani Taliban leaders in Kunar.

The illegal cut of jungles, war and bombardments in the past 40 years have caused the reduction of different wild animals including leopard and tiger.