3 missing children rescued before being smuggled to Pakistan

AT News

KABUL: Police have saved three children in the northern province of Kunduz who were said to be smuggled to Pakistan.

Hejratullah Akbari, provincial police spokesman, said Wednesday that the kidnapped children were about nine and 10 years old.

“These children were planned to be taken to Pakistan but were fortunately saved,” he said.

An investigation was underway, according to Akbari.

Children are part of the victims of war and poverty in Afghanistan.