30 people injured in Kandahar car bombing

AT News

KABUL: A truck bombing wounded more than 30 people in Daman district of southern Kandahar province, local officials. Provincial Governor Spokesman, Baheer Ahmadi said that the blast targeted the district administration compound on Monday. This is considered as the fourth car bombing attacks occurred within a month in Kandahar province.

According to Ahmadi, 15 members of a family, seven employees and 11 security forces were wounded in the blast. The injured people are in a stable condition, Ahmadi said. “Only one patient has sustained serious injuries.”

The blast was too heavy that shattered the windows of nearby houses and shops.

No militant group, including the Taliban asserted responsibility for the attack, however, the previous bombing attacks that erupted during one last month, was claimed by the Taliban.

Earlier, a Taliban car bombing in Raghistan district of Kandahar province targeted a security checkpoint, in which three police forces were killed and five others were wounded.

Meanwhile, Ahmadi said that the Afghan security forces launched military raids on the Taliban sanctuaries in Dand, Pankwayi, Shahwalikoot and Arghandab districts of the province. According to Ahmadi, 26 Taliban were killed in these operations.