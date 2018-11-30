30 rebels renounce insurgency in Nangarhar
November 30, 2018
AT-KABUL: 14 fighters loyal to the Taliban group and 16 to the Islamic State (IS) militants, also known as Daesh, have renounced insurgency and reintegrated into civil society by joining the Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace and reconciliation process in eastern Nangarhar province.
Provincial governor spokesman, Ataullah Khogyani confirmed their surrender, saying “their reintegration made as part of heavy pressure by Afghan security forces—but a Daesh member said they embraced peace after knowing their leaders are puppet to the Pakistan.
According to Khogyani, the militant groups have handed over around 32 weapons as well.
We shunned fighting soon after discovering that our leaders are agents to Pakistani’s Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI), said Khanullah, a former Daesh member.
He was in Achin and Naziarn districts of the province to carry out anti-government activities.
“I laid down my weapons as soon as I found my leaders as agent to Pakistan.”
Shawkat Khan, a former member of the Taliban insurgents said he was fighting against government in Shinwar district.
They turned away from fighting at a time when the Afghan government and US is working hard to convince the Taliban insurgents to renounce violence to find a logical end to the long years war.
However, the peace embraced made after last week a group of 54 Taliban insurgents joined peace process.
