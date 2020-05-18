30 Taliban rebels killed in military stings

AT News

KABUL: Ministry of Defense on Monday said that 30 Taliban fighters were killed in the latest series of crackdowns in five provinces of Afghanistan.

MoD Deputy Spokesman Fawad Aman said that 18 Taliban rebels were killed in airstrikes in Kunduz and Maidan Wardak provinces on Sunday night.

He said that Afghan Air Forces (AAF) conducted airstrike and killed 10 Taliban rebels in Said Abad district of Maidan Wardak and eight other militants in Dasht Archi district of Kunduz.

12 other Taliban rebels were killed in Ghor, Helmand and Badakhshan provinces on Sunday night.

AAF targeted and killed six Taliban in Cheghchran district of Ghor, two insurgent in Jurm district of Badakhshan and four others in Shorabak district of Helmand province.

Several strongholds of the enemy along with enough weapons were also destroyed during the operation, he underlined.