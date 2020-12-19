300 newly trained soldiers vow to serve the motherland

AT News

KABUL: Over 300 Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers have completed their military training and sworn in, in western Heart province, vowing to always stand ready to serve the motherland.

The trained soldiers of the ANA took oath in a ceremony held in Zafar 207 military corps in Herat province, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The newly trained soldiers pledged to exert utmost efforts to protect the people, added statement.

According to the statement, the soldiers will be deployed to the battlefield to defend the lives and properties of Afghans in different provinces.