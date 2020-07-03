302 new coronavirus cases reported countrywide

AT News

KABUL: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Friday that 302 new cases of coronavirus have been registered round-the-clock across the country, taking the nation’s overall tally to 32,324.

The cases were recorded in Kabul (39), Herat (43), Kandahar (3), Balkh (3), Paktia (20), Takhar (9), Bamyan (57), Badghis (29), Logar (2), Parwan (1), Badakhshan (24), Kunar (1), Samangan (20), Ghor (12), Faryab (38), and Nooristan (1) provinces of the country.

Meanwhile, at least COVID-19 patients have lost their lives in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of fatalities to 819 in Afghanistan, the ministry added.

According to the ministry, at least 1,290 patients were also discharged from the country’s hospitals over the past 24 hours after regaining their health.

This is while about 17,331 patients have recovered from the virus so far.

There are about 10,889,434 cases that have tested positive worldwide, with 521,669 deaths and 5,771,673 recovery cases.

This comes as MoPH had earlier stated that the spread of COVID-19 was on a downward trajectory since the past few days in Afghanistan.