31 insurgents killed in latest crackdowns

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 31 militants were killed and 13 others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Monday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Herat, Kunduz, Helmand, Kandahar, Ghazni, Maidan Wardak and Paktika provinces, in which 31 militants were killed and 13 others wounded.

Afghan security forces arrested a militant and handed him over to the judicial organs for further inquiry.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During operations in the past 24 hours, ten insurgents were killed and one vehicle was destroyed in Pashtun Zarghoun and Shindan districts of Heart – seven Taliban fighters killed and eight others wounded in Dasht-e Archi district of Kunduz – five rebels killed, one vehicle, 11 rounds of different kind of IEDs and one fighting position were destroyed in Marja district and Lashkargah city of Helmand – three militants including a Taliban local commander were killed, three others wounded and 15 rounds of IEDs were discovered and defused in Maiwand district of Kandahar province.

Similarly, two Taliban fighters were killed in Dehyak district of Ghazni – three militants killed and two others wounded in Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak and one insurgent belong to Haqqani Terrorist Network was killed and one motorbike was destroyed in Sharana capital of Kaktika province.

In past 24 hours, 18 planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army including 15 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.